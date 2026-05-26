As polling places prepare to open in Texas this morning, the nation’s eyes will be on the senate runoff race between incumbent John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton.

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Cornyn is so desperate that he sent out appeals last week to Democrat voters, urging them to cross parties to vote for him in the GOP runoff - perfectly legal in the state, which does not require party registration.

Meanwhile, the latest poll shows Paxton with a commanding lead among likely voters:

The matchup has attracted a record number of early votes for a Texas runoff election, and turnout - at least on the Republican side - will also be strong on Election Day.