Oh, man, we have some gems for you today. Holy moly, what a time to be alive!

Let’s start with this from the dudes who host the Ruthless Podcast up today on Youtube:

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Ruthless is the #1 conservative podcast on Youtube. If you don’t watch it, you are missing out on tons of fun, trust me on this.

I want readers and subscribers here to note: I’ve been telling you this was coming since 2019. Right here on these digital pages, I have periodically warned that AOC is the Dem party’s next Obama, the Manchurian Candidate of the next generation, and that the Dems would coordinate with their media toadies to try to elevate her into the Oval Office at some point in the not-too-distant future.