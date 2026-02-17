Let’s begin with this bit of glorious information out of Bari Weiss’s Brave New CBS World: Anderson Cooper is on his way out after 20 years at “60 Minutes.”

Cooper’s colleagues in the corrupt legacy press will treat this event as if it is the end of the world, but I challenge any of you to name a single memorable segment Cooper hosted at “60 Minutes.” Just one.

Anybody? No? Yeah, that’s what I mean. Thanks.