Let’s lay out a quick timeline on the confrontation between Pope Leo and President Donald Trump:

Trump elected in November 2024

Trump takes office in January 2025

Leo elected in May 2025 as an obviously political choice by the Catholic Church that is deeply invested in preserving Biden’s open borders policies

Leo spends the first 11 months of his papacy taking veiled and overt shots at Trump’s political policy positions

Iran mows down 30,000 of its own people in January, and Pope Leo says…zip, zero, nothing, nada, bupkis

Fast forward to early last week, when Leo holds a long meeting with former Obama chief advisor David Axelrod Share

On Sunday, just a few days after that meeting, 3 U.S. Cardinals - one of whom appears to be the twin brother of coach Bill Belichick - appear on “60 Minutes” spouting an array of Democrat party talking points

Trump has finally had enough and responds via Truth Social

The leftwing propaganda media reacts in unison to blame it all on Trump

Have I missed anything? I don’t think so.

Would I rather President Trump had not published that specific post? Probably. But as I’ve often said, with Trump, we have to take the good with the bad and the good massively overwhelms the bad. And the truth is, most often the “bad” is just some social media post that gives all the effete liberals on New York’s Upper East Side and in the media - but I repeat myself - a collective case of the vapors and doesn’t really amount to much otherwise. I can live with that.

If Pope Leo doesn’t want to take slings and arrows from political figures, then he needs to stick to matters of religion and stay out of politics. This isn’t hard.

Let’s move on…