Let’s kick off today’s parade with a remembrance of the late Senator Lindsey Graham’s finest moment. That would be his defense of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing in 2018. Pay special attention in the clip below to what Graham says at the 1:05 mark, because it is especially instructive about the course of his entire career:

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“God, I hate to say it, because these have been my friends,” Graham says of the sleazy Dems who perpetrated the vicious character assassination of a very good man in perhaps the most shameless grab for power in U.S. history.

That’s the tragedy of Graham’s career - the thought that those Democrats were ever actually his “friends.” The thought that those despicable, power-mad, soulless ghouls who viewed him in their private moments as a sub-human to be despised were people he could trust, people he could make deals with, people who would ever dream of working with him - who they considered to be just another roadblock in their unending quest for political power for its own sake - in anything resembling good faith.