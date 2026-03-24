We’re going to start with a serious topic today, because let’s face it - the Iran conflict is still dominating the news cycle every day. That will continue until it ends in some form or fashion.

Share

As we noted early Monday, President Donald Trump announced a “5-day pause” in U.S. operations in the region:

That announcement calmed both the U.S. stock markets and global oil markets - at least for a day. Stock market futures are trending slightly lower as I write this Tuesday morning, and oil prices are creeping back up, though still well below their opening levels on Monday.

Are “negotiations” really happening? Apparently, yes: Mark Halperin and other actual reporters confirmed that Steve Witkoff has had ongoing conversations with the latest “leaders” of Iran’s thug government in recent days.