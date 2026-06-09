Ok, we are back to late 2020 again, the point where brainless propagandists posting as journalists are screaming “there is no fraud!” on CNN:

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Here’s that full clip:

I pointed out the other day that Scott Pelly is the very definition of haughty, arrogant blowhard working in the media today. But if there is a silver medal in that competition, it has to go to Charles Blow, the ultimate DEI hire at the NYTimes who has never written a memorable sentence in his life.

Pro Tip to Charles: If you are resorting to screaming and shouting down your panel partner on CNN, you’ve just proved your own lack of intelligence.