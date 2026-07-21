Back when she was the rising star in the depraved, deranged, despicable, dimwitted, demonic Democrat party, we used to make great fun of Texas Rep. Jasmine Thee Crockett, the Pride of South Dallas, and her frequent excercises in code switching depending on which audience she was speaking to. It was awesome.

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But then the Democrat party decided it could not have a Black woman representing it at the top of the Texas November ticket this November and rigged its primary in favor of the milky white weirdo, James Talarico. Or, as we have come to know him, TEMU Buttigieg. So long, Jasmine, it’s been fun.

But never fear, dear reader, for the Democrat party always has a need to feature some prominent code-switching candidate just to keep the troops entertained. So, with Jasmine now out of favor, the field has been cleared for future party presidential nominee Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to leap into the code-switching void.