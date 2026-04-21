Ok, I think it’s official now: The Dems aren’t trying to rig their primary showing for Tom Steyer - they’re rigging it instead for Xavier Becerra, the former state attorney general and Biden HHS Secretary.

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Take a look at this faked-up poll a Dem-leaning polling group released late Monday:

Wow. Becerra, who was lucky to attract 5% support while Eric Swalwell remained in the race is suddenly sitting at 23%? Yeah, that’s not real: That’s just the DNC and California Democrat party faking up a poll to try to give their chosen child an image boost. Not a single other poll shows Becerra ahead of Steyer, much less within sniffing distance of Republican leader Steve Hilton.

But look: Becerra is a natural fit for the old guard in the Dem party, which considers Steyer a threat to the party’s natural fraud-based order in the Golden State.

It’s key to remember here that, while Steyer was still living out in his native Colorado, Becerra was state AG during COVID, when so much of the party’s fraud-based empire was given birth. And he then moved to preside over HHS, where he could ensure nobody at the federal level acted to audit any of the myriad fraud operations targeting federal housing, Medicaid, and hospice operations which grew exponentially in scope and scale during the Biden autopen presidency.

Now, the party wants Becerra to succeed the fraud master himself, Gavin Newsom, in the governor’s office. Thus, Becerra has suddenly gotten a big cash injection into his campaign and the faked-up poll are flying.

It’s all so transparent. They don’t really even try to hide anymore after all these years of being essentially bullet proof. That will never change unless and until some among their despicable ranks start going to prison.