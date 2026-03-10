Amid an oil price roller coaster ride which saw the international Brent index price skyrocket to almost $120/barrel then plummet back to $91 in a single trading day, President Donald Trump told reporters that the US/Israel campaign is “very complete,” and that the US is “very far” ahead of his initial estimate of a 4-5 week time frame.

He followed that statement up later Monday evening with this post on Truth Social:

Full text:

If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

[End]

Note that the President is careful to point out in that post that this “is a gift from the United States of America to China” and other countries who actually get lots of oil from the Middle East. For those who may not be aware, the US is not at all reliant on crude from the region, getting only about 500,000 barrels each day from that part of the world. While other countries, like China, would experience a supply shock if this shutdown in shipping lingers on for much longer, the US is insulated from that worst possible outcome due to its high level of energy independence.

That does not mean our country has no compelling interest in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping traffic, however. Because oil is a fungible commodity traded on a global market, everyone on earth gets hit with higher prices for gas and Diesel whenever the oil price goes up, and the big supply disruptions of the past have inevitably led to economic recessions.