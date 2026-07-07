This is the truth about Democrats and Graham Platner: They’re only turning on him now because his accuser is a liberal nutjob.

Share

Think about it: They’ve always known who Platner is. The man was fully vetted by the party and his opponents long ago and they let him enter the race anyway.

They knew about his Nazi tattoo last fall, when his campaign took off.

They knew about his history of violent behavior.

They knew about his history of womanizing.

They knew two months ago about the 7 years he had an active account on a known pedo trafficking social media platform where grown men prey on underage girls.

Through all of this and much more, Dem political figures and voters were not only willing to tolerate Graham Platner but enthusiastically support him.