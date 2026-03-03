Where to begin, where to begin?

Oh, how about here: Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson and the rest of the Israel hating right are out there claiming “we are fighting Israel’s war” in the Middle East.

You don’t have to take my word for it - you can watch Megyn say it right here:

Key quote:

"No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don't think those four service members died for the United States."



"I think they died for Iran or for Israel."



"Our government's job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It's to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel's war."

So, hey, it’s like the 442 days those American hostages were kept in captivity by this evil regime never happened, like the Khobar Towers attack never happened, like the Marine barracks bombing in Beirut never happened, like the hundreds of deadly attacks on US forces in the Middle east during the Obama and Biden years never happened, like the attack on the U.S.S. Cole never happened, and on and on and on.