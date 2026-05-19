Don’t look now, but gadfly Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s primary election is today, and it looks like he might get beat. Hyperactive CNN polling analyst Harry Enten has the poop:

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Transcript:

…If you look at the prediction markets, it looks like they may get their man. They may get their man. Look at this - the chance that Massey is in fact the Kentucky GOP nominee. It has been falling considerably over the last 10 days according to the cash prediction market.

Look at it. It was 71% 10 days ago. Look at where that number is now. It’s 44%.

So chances more likely than not, though it is very close, very close that Massee will in fact go down to defeat. But again, we’re just gonna have to wait and see the votes getting cast and counted because this is quite close. But any time that incumbent member of Congress goes down, he has done something seriously wrong in the minds of the voters. And in this case, if Massey goes down it is that he crossed Donald John Trump.