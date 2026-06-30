From our Shut Up, You Cheese-Eating Surrender Monkey File comes this bit of French repugnancy from the Deputy Mayor of Paris, some person named [checks notes] Audrey Pulvar:

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She said: “As the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, you bear a significant amount of responsibility for global warming and the consequences we, in France, are experiencing. So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part.”

That is so damn stupid I’m pretty sure I just lost 10 IQ points cutting and pasting it from X. Whatever you do, don’t read that twice or you may need a round of remedial education to recover.

First, there’s the fact that the climate alarmists gave up on the whole “global warming” construct about 25 years ago and changed it to “climate change” because they couldn’t decide whether to claim the climate is warming or cooling at the time. Hell, there’s still robust debate within their ranks on which way to jump on that question.