If ever there was a story out of Iran that is tailor made for Tuesday’s Titillating Absurdities, the one we will focus on today is it. I mean, it’s…well, you’ll see.

Most of us here in the United States think of the royal family in Iran as this collection of beastly old men who like to preside over public hangings of thieves from cherry-pickers in Tehran’s city square, give thumb’s ups to public stonings, keep 22 wives and concubines in their personal harems, and help toss gay dudes off the roofs of tall buildings.

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Believe it or not, it turns out that not all of those common American-held myths are accurate, especially about the current ayatollah, who may or may not be among the living right now. Go figure.

First, this guy Mojtaba Khamenei is - or was at the time of his passing - just 56 years of age, which is not all that old in ayatollah years. I mean, these bearded beasts seem to all live well into their 80s at least. So, he still has - or had - quite a while to proceed with his brutish shenanigans (hat tip to St. Paddy’s Day there).

The part about public hangings from cherry-pickers is valid - the old dead ayatollah pretty much invented that one back in the ‘90s - and tossing gay dudes off of roof tops is also totally real. The mullahs who have ruled Iran since Jimmy Carter gave them license to do it back in 1979 have luxuriated in the fact that no country on earth is more gay-phobic than their own little domain.

Sure, they’ve “liberalized” their gay phobia in recent years, embracing sex change surgeries for those gay folks who come clean before they’re caught in the act, as it were. But if you get caught, well, it’s still off of the roof with you.