We have primary elections happening today in Michigan, and in a couple of weeks in Wisconsin. Seven months ago, we all thought that these would constitute moments of triumph for the Democrat party as it nominated some sort-of normal people as their major nominees whose names would appear atop the ticket in what would inevitably become a re-taking of the House majority in November. Hell, they even had an outside shot at taking the Senate.

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That’s just how mid-term elections normally go for the party out of power in our country, so this was going to be easy. All the Dems had to do was pick some semi-normal candidates to whom average independent voters can relate, and who would just kind of shut up and let their opponents keep shooting themselves in the foot.

That was the conventional wisdom. But what the conventional wisdom didn’t realize back in January was that the Dems were fresh out of semi-normal people. What they’ve given us instead in state after state so far is a pack of dirty commies, and they’re about to deliver the same in Michigan and Wisconsin.