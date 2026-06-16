I’ve made my views clear on this: I don’t like this MOU between the U.S. and Iran and think it is foolish to believe Iran’s regime - populated as it is by uncivilized, suicidal adherents to a religious death cult - can be trusted to comply with it. It seems better than the atrocity which Obama had put in place, which was simply a roadmap for Iran to build their own nuclear missiles.

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But at best, the deal sets up a world in which the U.S. and international organization which we know also cannot be trusted to police the actions of the Iranian regime into perpetuity. In other words, a continuation of the 47-year-long status quo with the regime under an adjusted set of ground rules.

But I keep seeing people claiming Iran somehow “won” this conflict. That is, frankly, the most brain dead claim imaginable in the wake of what has really taken place.

Here is the real status of the country the Mullahs now rule over: