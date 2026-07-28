There’s big trouble in Biden Crime Family land. That’s ‘Trouble’ with a capital ‘T’ after the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the release by the Department of Justice on Monday of recordings and transcripts of Old Joe the Sock Puppet’s interviews with special counsel Robert Hur and the weeks of interviews the former pretend POTUS conducted with his autobiography ghost writer Marc Zwonitzer.

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Jeff Clark, himself a twice former Assistant U.S. Attorney at DOJ, posted this on X Monday night:

“The tapes make clear that Biden disclosed massive amounts of classified information to his ghost writer,” Clark writes.