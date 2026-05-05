Let’s start with this gem from the Marxist nitwit judge in the latest Trump assassin’s case:

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That’s right: Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui is feeling all verklempt about Cole Allen’s “treatment” while being held in a DC jail while awaiting trial. The complaint stems from the fact that Allen was, for very good reason, placed into a padded cell on suicide watch when he first arrived at the jail. Doing that with such an obviously mentally unstable prisoner is simple common sense, yet Faruqui decided to clutch his Chairman Mao pearls about it and apologize to the guy.

Incredible.