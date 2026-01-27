Tuesday's Titillating Absurdities: Did Trump Just Surrender Minnesota to the Walz/Somali Mob?
Just when you think President Donald Trump is about to lower the boom - belatedly - on Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, the situation seemed to turn on a dime Monday evening, beginning with a presidential Truth Social post about a sweet and wonderful call he had just had with the Marxist Mayor of Minneapolis:
“Lots of progress is being made,” the President states, even as the insurrectionist mob coordinated by Walz’s own senior officials via a Signal chat continued to follow and attack ICE agents who are carrying out their jobs.
Wild.