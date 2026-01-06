Tuesday's Tittilating Absurdities: MTG, Walz, Maduro, and Soros-Funded Astroturf Rallies
Hmmmm…what to write about on such a slow, slow news day…lessee here…
Ok, just kidding. There is no such thing as a slow news day in the Trumpian timeline onto which our world diverted on the morning of November 9, 2016.
Let’s hit on some of the highlights from Monday:
Nicolas Maduro and his little drug-running wifey Cilia Flores appeared in a federal court in New York City before a 92-year-old federal judge and pled “not guilty” to the crimes on which they were both indicted by a grand jury in 2020.
Politico characterizes U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, the 92-year-old Clinton appointee based in Manhattan, as a “young” 92, which is good, I guess. Politico also claims Hellerstein “doesn’t give a shit about” what other people think about him and is likely to preside over the full trial Maduro faces.
That latter possibility seems problematic given that the judge has already exceeded average life expectancy by more than a decade and won’t be getting any younger from here. The entire situation screams out for implementation of a mandatory retirement age for all employees of the federal government.
Many “experts” quoted in the media predicted over the weekend that global markets would have a negative reaction to the taking out of Maduro. So, what actually happened? Welp, the US markets went crazy positive with the Dow setting a new all-time high: