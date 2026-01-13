Hey, y’all, Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey is advising us not to use the word “invasion” lightly:

This seems weird to me given the fact that the demonic Dems have had no problem whatsoever using the word “insurrection” lightly, having tossed it around like a Nerf softball for five long years now to describe what was in fact an unfortunate riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. They and their media toadies have used that word so often and lightly in a false equivalency as to render it essentially meaningless now.