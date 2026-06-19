First, sorry about yesterday’s lack of content here. I was out of pocket on a personal matter and still have limited time today. But I wanted to be sure every reader sees this outgoing tour-de-force from DNI Chief Tulsi Gabbard, laying out the nefarious actions of the Little Menace to Society Anthony Fauci.

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Transcript:

Before the COVID pandemic, Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided millions in U.S. Taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain of function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.

Now, in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate, today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never before seen communications and documents that expose exactly how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the intelligence community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’s lab leak origins, and his role in directing US funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.

Now, these documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19 and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when under oath, he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research. We also received testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the intelligence community’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’s origins, once again revealing a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying the truth.

Dr. Fauci’s close relationships with the intelligence committee enabled him to assume three key roles that shield him from scrutiny.

First, Dr. Fauci funded dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research linked to Big Pharma and their pursuit of universal vaccines worth trillions of dollars.

Second, Dr Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, alongside his hand-picked so-called experts, pushed the intelligence community to endorse a natural animal origin to hide his dangerous gain of function research that he funded using taxpayer dollars. All of this in a deliberate attempt to cover up the truth and shift the blame and attention away from Fauci’s own actions.

Third, Dr. Fauci became the nation’s pandemic pundit and he publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship using every platform available.

According to hundreds of reviewed emails which are included in this release, The intelligence community almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations. He promoted a fraudulent paper whose publication he helped prompt as legitimate information for intelligence community consideration. Senior analysts praised Dr. Fauci not as a policymaker, but as what they called an unbiased guide to the real coronavirus experts while deliberately ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci narratives.

Fauci didn’t stop there. He blatantly lied to Congress under oath during his 2024 testimony to the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, denying that he ever spoke to any intelligence agency about COVID.

The correspondence I’m releasing today directly contradicts his sworn testimony. Now, we received statements from multiple whistleblowers revealing that the intelligence analysts who dared to challenge Dr. Fauci’s COVID origin conclusions faced threats of retaliation, marginalization, and many suffered career setbacks.

For example, a contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower.

Another example, those who advocated for the lab leak hypothesis or expressed dissenting views were reminded by their managers that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted and which would not. The message was clear, go along or be punished.

Senior leaders also sought to undermine whistleblowers by removing anonymity, which is required in the whistleblower process, as they made their complaints, and also insisting that their managers or attorneys be present during ODNI meetings where these whistleblows were coming forward with their testimony, obviously creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

The COVID pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and countless people around the world. And after years of lies and censorship and coverups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability. The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook.

Politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected president. By restricting his access to the vital facts he needed to keep the country safe. It’s time you know the truth.