I swear I do not make this stuff up, folks - who could possibly do that? The picture atop this piece is not a Babylon Bee parody - it is a real, actual headline to a piece by Adam Wren out today at the loyal Democrat megaphone propaganda platform Politico.

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“Democrats grapple uncomfortably with World Cup success,” reads the headline without apparent ironic intent by the clueless headline writers. The subhead is even more revealing: “A logistically smooth tournament poses a problem for Trump’s critics.”