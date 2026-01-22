To update my previous post on the arrests of multiple Minneapolis Christian church invasion suspects this morning, we now know that the suspects are being charged with felonies under 18 usc 241 of the federal code.

Note that this is not the Klan Act, which has been the subject of speculation all week, but it is a contemporary law with similar potential punishments.

This is the summary of the law - titled the “Conspiracy Against Rights Act of 1870 - which was provided by Grok:

18 U.S.C. § 241 (Conspiracy against rights) originated earlier, as Section 6 of the Enforcement Act of 1870 (passed May 31, 1870). That 1870 Act was the first major post-Reconstruction civil rights enforcement law, aimed at protecting voting rights and other privileges under the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. Section 241 criminalizes conspiracies (by two or more persons) to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate anyone in the exercise of federally secured constitutional or legal rights—or to go in disguise on highways or premises with intent to hinder those rights. While § 241 shares historical roots with Reconstruction-era efforts to counter Ku Klux Klan-like violence (and has been used in cases involving racial intimidation, hate crimes, and election interference), it is not part of the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act itself. Sources like the U.S. Department of Justice, legal scholarship, and historical records consistently trace § 241 to the 1870 Enforcement Act, while reserving the “Ku Klux Klan Act” name for the 1871 statute. In short: § 241 is a related but distinct criminal civil rights conspiracy statute from the earlier 1870 law, not the one formally known as the Ku Klux Klan Act. The possible penalties under 18 U.S.C. § 241 (Conspiracy against rights) are outlined directly in the statute’s punishment clause. This is a federal felony offense, and sentencing can vary significantly based on aggravating factors related to the conspiracy’s consequences or included conduct.Standard Penalty (Base Offense)For a typical violation—where two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate someone in the exercise of federally protected rights (or go in disguise with intent to hinder those rights)—the punishment is: A fine under Title 18 (amount determined under 18 U.S.C. § 3571, which can reach up to $250,000 for individuals in felony cases, though historically referenced as up to $10,000 before updates),

Imprisonment for not more than 10 years, or both. This is the default maximum for most prosecutions under § 241.Enhanced Penalties (Aggravating Factors)The statute provides much harsher penalties if certain severe outcomes or acts are involved: If death results from the acts committed in violation of the section, or if the acts include: Kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, Aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, An attempt to kill,

Then the punishment escalates to: A fine under Title 18,

Imprisonment for any term of years (meaning from 1 year up to life imprisonment) or for life, or both,

Or the defendant may be sentenced to death. These enhancements make § 241 one of the more serious federal civil rights statutes in aggravated cases, potentially carrying capital punishment eligibility (though the death penalty is rarely sought or imposed under this provision in modern practice). Note that the statute does not explicitly tie enhancements to “bodily injury” alone (unlike related statutes such as 18 U.S.C. § 242 or § 249, which do have intermediate tiers for non-fatal bodily injury). Instead, § 241 jumps from the 10-year base directly to life/death-level penalties when the listed aggravating factors are present. In practice, sentences depend on federal sentencing guidelines, the specific facts (including any resulting injury short of death), prosecutorial decisions, and judicial discretion. This information is based on the current text of 18 U.S.C. § 241, as codified and reflected in sources like the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division summaries. Actual penalties in a case would also consider plea agreements, prior criminal history, and other factors under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

[End]

Obviously, no one was killed in the raid so the section on enhanced penalties will not apply.

Still, 10 years in prison is a long time, and it now seems likely the DOJ will be seeking the max in this case.

Glorious.