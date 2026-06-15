There’s an old saying that the victors in conflicts get to write the history of them. This is true, but it doesn’t mean what most people believe it to mean, mainly because throughout history there have seldom been conflicts in which a single party emerged victorious. In modern times, the reality is that history ends up being won by those who write it.

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World War II is a great example. Americans were taught one history of that war. It was a history in which the U.S. military and America’s leaders did the lion’s share of the work in liberating Europe from the clutches of Hitler while downplaying the roles played by England and Russia. It’s a history which lionizes figures like Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, the Americans who landed on Normandy’s beaches on June 6, 1944 and George Patton and his 3rd Army. It’s a history which mourns those who perished at Pearl Harbor in 1941, lionizes Doolittle’s Raiders and the brave men who liberated Okinawa, and tells the cautionary but necessary tale of dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to avoid the need to invade Japan.

That conflict had an array of winners who achieved a decisive final outcome, and they all were then able to write their own unique histories to fit what their national leaders believed were their country’s best interests. The histories learned by generations of Russian and British children across 80 years no doubt bear little resemblance to what was taught in American schools. This is how this thing we call history really works.

Which brings me to the “peace deal” announced by President Trump and - importantly - by the Iranian government late Sunday. Why is the latter important? Because President Trump has made the unfortunate habit of announcing such a final deal to wind down this conflict several times before, and the Iranians have always denied any such deal had been reached.