U.S./Iran Talks Reach Predictable Outcome
Ok, now what?
Saturday’s “peace” talks between the U.S. and Iran followed the most predictable script in world history: The 21-hour marathon session ended in abject failure as Iran’s latest “leaders” refused to commit to ending their pursuit of nuclear weapons with which to destroy Israel and clung to a list of other unacceptable demands.
Those ongoing demands include:
Control of the Strait of Hormuz with the right to assess massive fees for passage;
U.S. payment of war reparations;
Closure of all U.S. Middle East military bases and full withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region;
And others.
Here’s what Vice President JD Vance had to say at the conclusion of the failed talks: