As part of their ongoing strategy of knee jerk opposition to any Trump proposal, Democrats slammed his plan to insert ICE agents into the nation’s airports to help speed the process through security checks amid the Democrat party’s ongoing refusal to fund the DHS and pay TSA employees.

Share

Welp, the plan seems to be working today. Take a look at the difference at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport security line:

Eric Daugherty reports lines have also been massively reduced in Philly:

Here’s that clip:

The Dems are gonna need a new set of talking points to feed to their media toadies.

That is all.