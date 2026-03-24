Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
40m

Love that grin!

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Check Valve's avatar
Check Valve
42m

It’s amazing how many people on social media think that only TSA is qualified to conduct physical security screening operations and think using ICE is a waste of time and taxpayer money

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