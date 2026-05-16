In case you missed it, the United States Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling on Friday denying the state of Virginia’s appeal related to its redistricting effort. Even Ketanji Brown-Jackson, who has not apparently ever even read the U.S. Constitution, somehow managed to get this one right.

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Thus, the gerrymandering atrocity which has come to be known as the “lobster district” is finally fully cooked. Here is what that proposed new district looked like for those who haven’t seen it: