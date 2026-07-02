Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
12h

WAPO can shove it; pass the Bottle Rockets.

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Lynn W Gardner's avatar
Lynn W Gardner
12h

Just a bunch of anti-American pearl clutching idiots. Let’s light this candle and go…… 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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