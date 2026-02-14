Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

The Radical Individualist
4h

"The agency argues that even if climate change is real,..."

This is a very informative article, but as a former science teacher who taught climate change, I'd like to set the record straight. Yes, there is climate change. There has always been climate change and there probably always will be climate change.

The issue is to what extent, if any. it is caused by man. Almost no climatologists suggests that climate changers is entirely caused by man. Many climatologists think that there is no significant input. And, in spite of Barak Obama's non-expert opinion, there is no consensus.

It is telling that the hucksters who are selling the mythology have continually revised their terminology, each time the truth has started to catch up with them. First, it was 'global cooling', then it was 'global warming', and now it's 'climate change'. As long as they can keep people from noticing that climate changes is normal, they've got it made. They can hope for the taxpayer floodgates to stay open for all of their trillion dollar, yes TRILLION dollar boondoggles.

