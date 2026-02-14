The Largest Deregulatory Action in History

EPA Targets the Endangerment Finding

The Trump Administration took its most aggressive step yet against climate regulations: EPA revoked the endangerment finding that underpins the agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act.

The 2009 endangerment finding concluded that greenhouse gases pose a threat to public health and welfare. Revoking it eliminates the regulatory foundation for EPA’s climate rules and could handcuff future Democratic presidents from using EPA to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles and power plants.

Share

EPA is primarily relying on statutory arguments rather than directly challenging climate science. The agency argues that even if climate change is real, the Clean Air Act was not designed to address it because U.S. vehicle emissions are a small percentage of global pollution, making climate change a global phenomenon that the U.S. cannot solve on its own.

EPA’s legal position is certainly correct—the Clean Air Act was not designed to regulate a globally well-mixed greenhouse gas like carbon dioxide. Instead, it was designed to regulate regional air pollutants like sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides.

But just because the EPA is correct doesn’t mean they will necessarily win in court. The Supreme Court has had opportunities previously to overturn the endangerment finding and has thus far demurred. But they will get another chance. EPA repealing the endangerment finding will unleash a wave of lawsuits from the usual suspects, such as California and the Natural Resources Defense Council. And to truly win, the Supreme Court may need to reverse its 2007 decision, Massachusetts v. EPA.

OEV Sales Reality Check

Repealing the endangerment finding means that EPA no longer has the regulatory authority that the Biden administration tried to use to mandate EVs. This is good news because consumers aren’t falling in love with EVs.

The Energy Information Administration released new data showing that battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales fell in 2025, even as hybrid sales continued to rise.

A few key points:

BEV sales surged before EV tax credits expired in September.

After expiration, BEV market share fell below 6%.

2025 marked the first year annual BEV sales declined.

Hybrids — notably not dependent on federal tax credits and not tied directly to grid electricity — continue gaining share.

It’s a little surprising how few EV sales there were after the tax credits expired, and that EV sales fell from 2024 to 2025. But it’s a good reminder that EVs are not a 1-to-1 replacement for vehicles with internal combustion engines. Mandates and incentives can accelerate adoption, but durability depends on economics and practicality.

The Climate Media Retreat

Last week, The Washington Post laid off roughly one-third of its newsroom staff, including at least 13 reporters and editors covering climate and environmental issues.

﻿The Post had more than thirteen (13) reporters who covered climate. Excessive but it explains how the quality of climate coverage was such a race to the bottom. Thirteen (13) reporters fighting for column space each week. No wonder the hysteria got louder and the logical stretches got longer over time ending up in headlines like: “Deadly Rivers in the Sky” dealing with atmospheric rivers, or “Facing unbearable heat, Qatar has begun to air-condition the outdoors”, concluding with if it’s hot, it’s because of climate change. If it’s cold, it’s because of climate change….

Congress rediscovers its power through the Congressional Review Act

The best thing Republicans in Congress have done this term is aggressively use the Congressional Review Act (CRA). The CRA, a law signed by President Clinton in 1996 to make it easier to repeal federal agency rules, sat mostly unused for two decades. But since the first Trump administration, the GOP has supercharged this tool.

The CRA can be powerful for a few reasons. First, it fast-tracks CRA resolutions in the House and Senate and avoids the filibuster, so CRA resolutions get a quick up or down vote. Second, if Congress strikes down a regulation through the CRA, it prohibits agencies from issuing “substantially similar” rules in the future.

President Trump has signed far more CRA resolutions than anyone else. He signed sixteen (16) CRA resolutions in his first term and twenty-two (22) last year. In comparison, President Biden signed three (3), and George W. Bush only signed one (1), while Barack Obama signed zero.

While Republican and Democratic administrations will use the CRA in the future, Republicans will likely use the CRA more because Democratic administrations rely more on regulations to impose their agenda. Regardless, the CRA is a good thing because it’s always good for Congress to vote on rules imposed on Americans.

Poll: Democrats Gain Edge on Energy Affordability

A new POLITICO/Public First poll shows 37 percent of Americans believe Democrats care more about reducing energy prices, compared to 25 percent who say Republicans do. This is a challenge for President Trump and Congressional Republicans because, in 2024, voters trusted Trump on the economy.

The poll also revealed an enthusiasm gap. Of those planning to vote Republican in the midterms, 58 percent felt Republicans cared more about keeping costs low. Of those planning to vote for Democrats, 74 percent felt Democrats cared more.

This matters because residential electricity bills have increased 12.7 percent since January 2025, when Trump returned to the White House. Worse news for Trump and Republicans is that electricity prices will continue to increase this year because higher prices are already baked into the cake. Many electricity rate increases have already been approved, but have not shown up in ratepayers’ bills yet. Plus, the Energy Information Administration forecasts higher electricity demand through 2027, even as the U.S. power grid struggles to add significant new generation for needs like AI data centers.

But remember this simple truth on electricity rates—Blue States Have High Rates. Voters might blame Republicans, but real-world data shows that Democratic states have much higher electricity rates than Republican states.

Onward and Upward.

Visit our Website