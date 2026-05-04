Washington Update

A Donroe Doctrine Explainer

The Donroe Doctrine—the rebranding of the 1823 Monroe Doctrine—has reasserted American primacy across the Western Hemisphere. It declares the Americas as the U.S. exclusive sphere of influence and has begun pushing out rivals China, Russia, and Iran. It permits the U.S. to aggressively move to secure strategic assets, resources, and borders. For U.S. oil and gas, it is designed to translate into reliable hemispheric supply chains, reduced foreign interference in key producers like Venezuela, and stronger domestic energy dominance.

Share

The Donroe Doctrine in action—U.S. secures key strategic agreements with nations bordering global chokepoints

While the Strait of Hormuz remains closed at the time of this writing, the United States reached bilateral agreements with countries controlling other vital sea lanes, including the Malacca Strait (bordered by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore) and the Strait of Gibraltar (Spain and Morocco).

On April 13, 2026, the U.S. and Indonesia signed the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP), deepening military modernization, joint training, operational interoperability, and expanded access for U.S. military aircraft in Indonesian airspace.