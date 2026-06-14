Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The data center impacts are being sensationalized, except Larry the Fink - he’s a despicable bastard and head of the WEF.

We need to move on permitting more pipelines so we can export more LNG.

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