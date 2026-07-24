Readers may or may not be familiar with the Editor-In-Chief of The Economist, one Nanny Minton Beddoes. Ms. Beddoes is a Brit who has lived an elitist life completely cloistered from the real world.

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She was born into great privilege in the wealthy village of Shropshire. She was educated at a very costly private academy in Shropshire before going on to obtain an incredibly expensive higher education at both Oxford and Harvard.