GOP prospects for the mid-term elections may be turning dim, but the Democrats seem to be in big trouble in the longer term, according to CNN polling analyst Harry Enten, the hyperactive nephew of Neil Sedaka.

Simply put: It’s a matter shifting demographics and population movement from blue states like California, New York and Illinois to red states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

Watch as Enten spends 3 minutes laying it all out - a transcript follows for those who aren’t visual learners.