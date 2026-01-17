Since I often feel inadequate and get too wordy when trying to explain the critical importance of the island of Greenland to US and global security, I thought I’d share this outstanding 90-second explanation of the matter from White House Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller. Miller lays it all out quite succinctly in this clip from an interview with Captain Tick Tock on Fox News last night.

A transcript follows for those who prefer to read stuff.

Transcript:

Greenland is essential for America’s national security. The new domain of international competition is going to be polar competition. That is where more and more resources are being spent by our nation’s adversaries and rivals, is the ability to control movement, navigation, lanes of travel in the polar Antarctic regions. Greenland is 25% larger than Alaska. Greenland is the size of one-fourth of the continental United States. With respect to Denmark, Denmark is a tiny country with a tiny economy and a tiny military. They cannot defend Greenland, they cannot control the territory of Greenland. Under every understanding of law that has existed about territorial control for 500 years, to control a territory, you have to be able to defend a territory, improve a territory, inhabit a territory. Denmark has failed on every single one of these tests. So, they want us to spend hundreds of billions of dollars defending a territory for them that is 25% bigger than Alaska at 100% American expense. But they say, well, we do this. It belongs 100% to Denmark. It’s a raw deal, it’s an unfair deal, and most importantly, it is unfair to the American taxpayer who has subsidized all of Europe’s defense for generations now. American dollars, American treasure, American blood, American ingenuity is what keeps Europe safe and the free world safe. And Donald Trump’s insisting that we be respected.

[End]

That is all.