The video clip below encapsulates the entire climate alarm “debate” across the last 35 years perfectly. I put the word “debate” in quotes because only one side - the skeptical side - has been debating at all.

The other side - the alarmists - don’t engage in an actual debate based on science or fact for one simple reason: They can’t. The “science” to which they love to point isn’t real science at all: It’s a pseudo-science grounded in an assortment of myths, bad assumptions, and rigged computer models designed to create pre-designated outcomes that will attract government grants.

The truth is that what we refer to as “climate science” is nothing more than a rent-seeking industry which was created out of whole cloth over the last half-century to do one thing: Soak the taxpayers of the western world by trading in massive frauds which are about 95% funded through a vast array of national and global government slush funds.

Elon Musk and the DOGE operation exposed many of these slush funds in the US last year, but that was just the tip of a much larger iceberg. There are literally trillions of dollars at stake in this illegitimate industry.