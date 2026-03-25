Let’s start with Gavin Newsom, because, why not? Now that Jasmine Thee Crockett seems to have gone underground after her bodyguard’s deadly shootout with Dallas cops, the California Governor is the easiest target around. It’s a sad fact that leaves me pining for Jasmine to make a comeback, maybe at one of her natural homes, as either a co-host Shrew on The View or the anchor of a daytime talk show on MSNOW.

Share

Oh, even better thought for management at CNN: Quick, team Jasmine up with Marjorie Taylor Greene for a re-boot of Crossfire just to see if they can find a single area of disagreement these days. That would be tons of fun and I’d never have anything else to write about again.

But I digress. Back to Gavin Newsom, the walking oil slick waiting to happen.

Hey, check it out: The Governor just invested about five hundred bucks at a high-end Sacramento salon on hair highlights: