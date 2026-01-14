First, let’s start with an update on the condition of conservative giant Victor Davis Hanson, who underwent major cancer surgery on December 30. Yesterday, his podcast host, Jack Fowler, released this video update:

Share

So, it was cancer, Mr. Hanson had part of a lung removed, has experienced significant post-operative complications, and remains in the hospital recovering.

Please raise up prayers for one of the great thinkers of the 21st century.

America lost another of its great thinkers to cancer on Tuesday with the death of Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams. Mr. Adams was 68.

Since 2015, Adams has served as a voice of reason for a nation which has found itself under constant assault from the woke left in response to the rise of Donald Trump. The middle months of 2015 following Trump’s entrance onto the political stage were a lonely time for early adapters of Trumpism like yours truly, and Adams’s entrance into that fray with his daily commonsense psychological analyses served as a source of great comfort for many.

Adams became a voice of reason in response to all of the Democrat/media hoaxes of the last decade, losing millions in potential income from the cancellation of his syndicated comic strip in the process

In response to news of Adams’s passing, President Trump made the following post on Truth Social:

A “fantastic guy” indeed. Scott Adams, rest in peace.

===================================================================

The trans insanity finally made its way all the way up to the US Supreme Court on Tuesday, and the exchanges between the rational members of the court, i.e., Sam Alito, Clarence Thomas, and other conservatives, and the counsel for the plaintiffs who want to allow boys and men into women’s locker rooms, went pretty much exactly how we would have expected.