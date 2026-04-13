This one’s about stories we saw coming, and stories we didn’t see coming.

Let’s start with one we saw coming for sure:

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That’s right: The big doofus ended his gubernatorial campaign after it became clear that the Democrat party was rigging yet another of its primary elections for another candidate. But of course, Swalwell is not resigning his seat in congress because that would harm the party’s overarching pursuit of power at any or all costs.

The party’s scripted talking points went out on Saturday, and that script was followed in lock step by every Dem in congress: Swalwell must end his campaign but no mention of any silly resignation from congress. Because, well, he’s a Democrat and the rules that apply to Republicans don’t apply to Dems.

Remember: This double standard can only exist with the eager sanction of the corrupt media.