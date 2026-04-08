Welp, that didn't last long...
Iran has already reneged on the deal and shut the Strait back down:
To be clear: The Strait was never really reopened, with Iran still collecting a toll and allowing just 2 oil tankers through during the entire day of April 8.
Not good.
You can’t deal with fanatics. You just can’t. You either kill them or let them rule. There is no middle ground to be had.
That is all.
You'd think that capitulators would have learned their lesson with Hitler.
What are we waiting for? Let's just do what needs to be done and do it quickly.