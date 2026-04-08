Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5h

You'd think that capitulators would have learned their lesson with Hitler.

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
1h

What are we waiting for? Let's just do what needs to be done and do it quickly.

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