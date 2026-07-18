I’ve predicted since early 2024 that, if he wants to serve a second term in the U.S. Senate, PA Senator John Fetterman would have to leave the Democrat party and run as a Republican. That reality is now showing up clear as day in Pennsylvania polling, where Fetterman’s approval among Democrat voters is now below 25%. At the same time, more than 3/4ths of Republican voters approve his job performance.

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So, it’s pretty clear that the big goofball can either switch parties or get shellacked Bill Cassidy-style in the 2028 Democrat primary for the office. This is not a recoverable situation for him with the Democrat party’s increasingly deranged, enraged, violent voter base.

It’s obvious that Fetterman remains highly conflicted about it all. After all, he is no conservative - his voting record demonstrates he votes with Chuck Schumer over 80% of the time.