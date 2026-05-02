Redistricting is again becoming a major focal point now in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that race-based drawing of congressional districts is unconstitutional. After more than 60 years of disgraceful abuse of the Voting Rights Act by the Democrat party and about a decade or so of slow-learner Republicans finally getting in on the gerrymandering game, an atrocity to the law which never should have been allowed in the first place - reverse discrimination favoring one political party - heads to the ash heap of history.

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Now, Red states who’ve been reluctant to join the recent redistricting party are preparing to jump in, leaving Democrats horrified by the mess they’ve now created for themselves.