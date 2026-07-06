Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Mark D’Agostini's avatar
Mark D’Agostini
9h

Wow! President Trump needs to deport or arrest Chao immediately. He should also investigate Thune, if he hasn’t already been doing, then publicly expose him for his treasonous actions, which I suspect are much more extensive than just lying about McConnell’s condition.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
8h

Amen - the senate was never meant to be a ward for incapacitated and incapable people. But that not only points at the oldest members but maybe half of the current members!!

Chao is not to be trusted any more than McConnell who has proven untrustworthy over a few decades. His contempt for Trump has been displayed in his tds this entire administration including the campaign prior to election. To meet with a high level Chinese government official is not a casual affair and the Chinese must have had a compelling reason to meet with chao. Thune is simply a continuation of the senate behavior under McConnell. Both despicable.

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