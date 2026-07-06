Three weeks ago, news was briefly broken by the corrupt propaganda media that the dean of all the Senate RINOs, Mitch McConnell, was in the hospital with an unidentified illness or malady. All his staff would disclose to a decidedly incurious media - big shock there - was that the former majority leader was receiving the best of care from the staff of the hospital.

Which hospital, you might ask if you are not a posing journalist and thus possess actual curiosity? No one was saying, mainly because no one was pressing for an answer.

At that point, the media - supposedly our national watchdogs for the people’s interests - dropped the story like it was setting fire to their gnarly fingers and the Senate went on continuing to at least pretend it was still made up of a full retinue of 100 mostly useless members. Yay.

Now, three weeks have passed, McConnell, if he still remains alive, is still in the hospital, and one independent journalist has decided to go on a crusade to force McConnell’s staff to reveal his real status. This journalist’s interests in the case were piqued when it was revealed that Mitch’s Chinese wife - Elaine Chao - was photographed in Beijing just 3 days after McConnell’s hospitalization meeting with the Vice President of the Chinese communist government.

Chao’s cozy ties to the ChiComs have long been known, but that somehow did not prevent her from serving as Transportation Secretary for George W. Bush - no surprise - and also for Donald Trump in his first presidency. That was a tad more surprising to say the least. So, her flying halfway around the world to hold meetings with high level ChiComs while her husband, if alive, was in the hospital in critical condition raised some eyebrows, at least among those of us who don’t work at the nation’s corrupt propaganda media outlets. To those people, this was all cool and perfectly understandable, I guess.

The focused work of this single independent journalist named Desiree’ Townsend finally put enough pressure on the useless gimps to make up the DC press corps that they asked actual repeated questions of McConnell’s staff after she revealed she’d discovered McConnell was admitted to the cardiac care unit at George Washington University Hospital 3 weeks ago. Staffers admitted to the media that McConnell had been found unconscious in his DC home after suffering an apparent heart attack only after Townsend had obtained and released audio of the incident.

Here is Townsend’s latest report on the matter, followed with a transcript:

Transcript:

Desiree Townsend here again outside of George Washington University Hospital, as we mark week three of the hospitalization of Senator Mitch McConnell following the June 14th medical emergency. As you can see behind me, the Capitol Hill police vehicles, these black vehicles are still parked outside the hospital here, an indication that he is likely also still here. So after I first released the dispatch audio indicating that he was found unconscious and was given CPR for cardiac arrest, this story finally gained. National attention. However, I don’t think many Americans fully appreciate the seriousness of what may be at stake following Senator McConnell’s medical emergency three weeks ago, or how Congress’s lack of a constitutional mechanism to remove members for incapacity could have broader implications for the nation’s governance and, most importantly, national security. This incredibly odd story also involves Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who stated to Politico that he had spoken with McConnell the day after his hospitalization and that he, quote, sounded good, end quote. Now this statement threw off the press for nearly two weeks, placating the public until I released the EMS dispatch audio showing the seriousness of this medical emergency. Now, given that Senator McConnell is still here in the hospital three weeks later, and as far as I know, he has not spoken with any other members of Congress, now puts this initial remark by Leader Thune into question. And look, he could have just been attempting to give Senator McConnell his privacy, but The better response could have been, I have not heard anything or I don’t know. And this story gets even odder after I reported a couple days ago of a press release documenting that McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao met with the vice president of China three days after his hospitalization. And to be clear, the issue is not merely that Elaine Chao went to China. The issue is she is a private citizen. She is, she holds no official government position. She’s married to a sitting US Senator who reportedly had a major medical emergency and now she’s meeting with one of China’s highest ranking official three days later. All while the American public and possibly senior U.S. Government officials in the Trump administration, as well as members of Congress, lacked clear information about his condition. So let me be clear about this. A meeting with China’s vice president is not casual. Even if this was pre-planned, it signals Beijing views her as someone politically meaningful, yet she has no current role in the US government. So why is she having these meaningful meetings with top government officials in China? Did she potentially carry messages to the CCP? Did she discuss US policy? Or is she being treated as a back channel to non-public information, including her husband’s health condition? Now, what I’m about to tell you next is incredibly important for all of you to understand. Like every sitting member of Congress, Senator McConnell has access to highly classified closed-door intelligence briefings on matters impacting U.S. National security. Those briefings can include topics such as military operations involving Iran. As well as classified discussions related to defense appropriations, an area of particular significance given that McConnell’s role as a chair on the Senate Appropriations Committee committee. Now, if Senator McConnell potentially lacks the mental capacity and independent ability to perform his duty sitting as a U.S. Senator, could classified information have been accessed, discussed or even recorded by individuals hypothetically operating his office behind the scenes. More broadly, what safeguards exist to protect classified information when a member of Congress is no longer capable of independently carrying out the office’s responsibilities? Lastly, what information, if any, did Elaine Chow carry with her to meet with the vice president of the People’s Republic of China, Han Zheng, on June 17, 2026, three days after her husband Mitch McConnell reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

[End]

Thune, of course, was lying when he said he’d spoken to McConnell. That obviously didn’t happen, and it is sad to know this is totally predictable behavior by the current majority leader who learned at the foot of McConnell for two decades.

Obviously, McConnell - who has transparently been in horrible physical condition and displaying signs of severe illness and incapacity for at least two years - is now fully incapacitated, just as ex-California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was so obviously completely senile and incapable of carrying out her duties for many years. Feinstein lingered for a decade as her staff ran her office without sidebars and now McConnell’s staff is doing the same.

If we were outraged when a Democrat’s staff did this kind of thing - and I certainly was - then we must be equally outraged when a Republican’s staff does it. Unfortunately, as Townsend notes, there is no mechanism for forcing McConnell’s removal and replacement.

But at the very least, the press ought to be demanding proof that the former leader remains among the living. They won’t do that, of course, because they’re only too happy for the GOP to be one vote short in the Senate for the foreseeable future, even if it is the unreliable vote of an elderly and infirm RINO.

This is no way to run a country. The Senate was never intended to be a nursing home.

That is all.