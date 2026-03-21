Why is Tucker Carlson really trying to accomplish with his recent tilt towards a Charles Lindbergh/Joseph Kennedy-style support for anti-Jewish fascism? It’s something I and many others have been trying to figure out since last fall, when Carlson’s lurch into that kind of horrific 1930s political fad became painfully obvious.

I’ve tried to explain it all as Carlson suffering a relapse of his admitted addictions to heavy drugs and alcohol, and that does explain some of it. But I’m not sure it’s the whole story. No, let me reword that: I’m now sure it is not the whole story, though I still believe it is probably part of it.

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But one thing Carlson said during this week’s interview with the traitorous Joe Kent - who rushed to Tucker’s waiting arms and podcast immediately upon tendering his ultra-dramatic resignation - gave me a lightbulb moment.

Before I get to my new theory on all that, though, I want to highlight this clip from Bill Maher’s HBO show last night. Take a look: