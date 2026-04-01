We’ve always been assured that anyone under consideration for a cabinet appointment must undergo a rigorous background check conducted by the FBI and DOJ. That applies not only to the candidate under consideration, but their immediate family members, too.

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Some like to compare these background investigations to your basic rectal probe, with every aspect of your past and current life coming under scrutiny. High school friends you haven’t seen for years suddenly receive mysterious phone calls asking about you. Teachers and former co-workers are interrogated. Problems with your credit rating or traffic ticket history can lead to rejection.

It can all be quite bothersome, but it’s also quite necessary. Cabinet officials must be seen as trustworthy, able to handle controversial issues and qualify for security clearances without being vulnerable to hidden scandal material. This is especially true for those who seek certain specific positions like Attorney General, Director of National Intelligence, CIA Director, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, and yes, Secretary of Homeland Security.

This all brings us to the topic of Kristi Noem and what incompetent boob headed up her background check.