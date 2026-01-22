Rise up and applaud, America: Attorney General Pam Bondi, the do-little AG who for a full year has seemed allergic to arresting any prominent individual with a “D” next to their name, has finally, at long last, shown she can do it:

But wait, there’s more!

She did it TWICE:

It’s almost too much to take!

Those who read Thursday’s Throbbing Absurdities today will know that Nekiva Levy Armstrong is the BLM organizer who led the invasion of the Christian church in Minneapolis this past Sunday. She is also the dimwit who thought it would be a great idea to incriminate herself and others who participated in the KKK-like raid with this Facebook post:

As you can see, she also named Chauntyll Allen, thus incriminating her buddy, too.

As you can also see, several other participants in the criminal action - including Don Lemon - are also named in the post. So, perhaps Bondi will surprise us with even more arrests as the day goes along.

Can Don Lemon be next? Stay tuned.

