In case you missed it, JD Vance recently removed Tucker Carlson’s son, Buckley Carlson (apparently named for Tucker’s brother), from his staff on April 20. I mention this because I continue to see disinformation flying around on social media about the younger Carlson still being in his former role on Vance’s press team.

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No reason was given for Buckley Carlson’s departure, but who can doubt his pop’s increasingly unhinged rhetoric and reporting of leaks from the White House played a major role in the decision? How could this administration possibly trust any member of the Carlson family to be anywhere near President Trump given Carlson’s obvious efforts to dehumanize POTUS, thus encouraging more assassination attempts by deranged lunatics like Cole Thomas?

So, in case anyone was confused about that, now you have the rest of the story.

Let’s move on…

The worthless legacy media wants you to believe that high fuel prices are the reason for Spirit Airlines’ collapse, because of course they do. If you expected anything else, you really need to pay closer attention to your surroundings.