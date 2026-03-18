Man, the icons of the American left are just dropping like flies in this era of Donald Trump.

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Trump has already banished the Obamas, Clintons, and Biden to the political peanut gallery, revealed Nancy Pelosi as nothing more than a grifting inside trader, exposed Chuck Schumer as a rudderless leader, lampooned Hakeem Jeffries as a clown act, arrested Nicolas Maduro, is about to liberate Fidel Castro’s Cuba, is taking down Iran’s mullahs, and is systematically dismantling Gavin Newsom’s presidential prospects.

Now comes news from the New York Post which has worshippers of communist labor icon of the ‘70s Cesar Chavez reeling: It turns out Mr. Chavez was most likely a sexual abuser of adult women and a pedophile who abused Mexican women and girls like a standard issue Coyote.