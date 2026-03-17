I have to admit I did not have this one on my Bingo card for today:

House Oversight subpoenaed Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche not just for testimony at a public hearing but to provide private depositions in the committee’s investigation.

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South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, one of the committee members who have been pushing the investigation forward, said this:

“There’s over 65,000 documents missing, and we know there are more than 2,000 videos that are out there. They’re not giving Congress all the information or all the documents, and they’re obfuscating. And I’d like to ask questions about that in our deposition,” Mace told reporters shortly after the vote.

If Mace’s allegations are true - and there is no reason to doubt them - then today’s subpoenas are fully justified and demand answers.

Last Fall, I wrote here that the White House and DOJ were being incredibly stupid in their handling of the Epstein files. The only intelligent thing to have done once Comer and his committee started their formal inquiry would have been to simply release them all - every bit of them - out to the public for all to see. Unredacted, no exceptions. Instead, there’s been a very Nixonian air to the way the executive branch has handled this stuff, and that has never worked out for Nixon or any of his successors in office.

Bondi has been especially stupid, making a series of public claims which are transparently false, like her repeated claim there is zero evidence that Epstein engaged in trafficking in underage girls.

Don’t look now, but you can expect House Oversight to send the next subpoena to FBI Director Kash Patel, since he has made a habit of parroting some of Bondi’s laughable claims. Dan Bongino might want to get lawyered up as well, since he did the same while still at the FBI.

Holy smokes. What a time to be alive, huh?

That is all.