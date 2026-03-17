Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
3h

Why would they obfuscate on this stuff? Only hands the enemy ammo with which to shoot @ them. An attempt to shield Republicans on the list - with the BS Thune is pulling with the SAVE Act? Screw’em. If culpable they should all be exposed to the public.

Take no prisoners.

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Check Valve's avatar
Check Valve
4h

On the positive side, maybe this will make President Trump finally fire her. And Blanche too, rumor has it he is not really a Trump loyalist.

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